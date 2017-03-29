Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S8, its first flagship smartphone series for 2017. It is the first major smartphone launch for the Korean giant after last year's Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

Since last year's Galaxy Note 7 launch, Samsung has moved standalone launches for its devices to the west from its home country South Korea. The main event will take place in New York which will be broadcast via satellite in the UK for a special press event, and available elsewhere for viewing as well.

Where to watch?

A dedicated Unpacked app has been made available for both the Google Play and the App Store . Through the app you can access related videos as well as a live stream.

You can also watch on your PC or laptop by logging onto Samsung's website

The video will also be streamed on YouTube, which users can stream through the YouTube app if you are on your mobile or tablet or your PC and connected TVs

For those on the go, keep following this Twitter handle as they will keep tweeting live updates including video snippets from the event

When to watch?

The event is scheduled to start at 4 pm BST/11 am EDT/ 5 pm CET on 29 March, 2017.

Venue

The main event will be held at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center, in New York City. The UK press will see the same launch via a satellite broadcast at Here East, the 2012 Olympic Press and Broadcast Centre.

IBTimes UK will be bringing you the launch and all the details about the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus from the event in London.