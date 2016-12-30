Samsung may launch two Windows 10 -powered tablets at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas next week.

SamMobile reports that the Korean giant, who has refrained from introducing any Windows tablet in a long time, is likely to introduce the two tablets as a part of the existing Galaxy TabPro S range. The last tablet in the range, Galaxy TabPro S, was unveiled by Samsung last January as a 2-in-1 hybrid where users have access to full notebook PC functionality.

In continuation of the line, the tablets may bear model number SM-W720 and SM-W620. The first will be successor to the existing Galaxy TabPro S and most likely will be called TabPro S 2. The second one is likely to be a smaller version of the SM-W720 and might feature a smaller display with lower specifications.

Unlike its Android tablet range, Galaxy Tab S, not much is known about what these hybrids will entail but these are expected to have improved specifications compared to the Galaxy Tab Pro S. The Tab Pro S comes with a 12-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 2160 pixels by 1440 pixels runs on 4GB of RAM and packs 128GB of internal storage that cannot be expanded. It also has 5-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies and runs on Windows 10.

Apart from this Samsung is expected to unveil a host of smart gadgets at the CES 2017 including some for home improvement. It will also introduce its quantum dot curved monitors along with three new smart TV's at the event.