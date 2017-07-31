The latest episode of HBO's sex and swords fantasy series Game of Thrones aired last night (30 July) in the US, and naturally fans watched excitedly as the latest chapter in the Westeros saga unfolded.

This means betrayal, shocking reveals and, of course, death as the third of season seven's seven episodes aired. Viewers reacted on Twitter with all the gifs and memes you'd expect, so here are some of the best Game of Thrones tweets from last night.

WARNING: Major spoilers follow...

The episode was another example of how much more eventful each episode of this shorter season of the show will be, with two huge scenes.

One saw the long-awaited first meeting between Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the other depicted the death of a major character.

When the Mother of Dragons met the King of the North early on in the episode, the pair didn't exactly hit it off. It's going to take time if these two are to become the world-saving duo fans dearly want them to be.

On Twitter fans zeroed in on one line in particular, when Daenerys told Jon she is "the last Targaryen". The reason? Jon Snow id of the same bloodline. He's Dany's nephew in fact.

The other big scene came at the episode's conclusion, when Queen of Thorns Olenna Tyrell (Dame Diana Rigg) was killed, poisoned by Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) after he stormed High Garden. There was time for some chatter before the deed was done, and time for some absolute savagery on the part of Olenna.

"There are always lessons in failure," said Jamie, having poured Olenna a drink. "Yes, you must be very wise by now," sniped back the Game of Thrones' matriarch.

The conversation then turned to Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), the son of Jamie and his sister Cersei (Lena Headey) who himself was killed in the fourth season of the show. "He really was a c*** wasn't he?" she said, before warning Jamie about Cersei being "a monster".

Asking how Jamie would kill her, Jamie described the horrifying ways Cersei wanted it done and how he talked her down. In front of her, he then poisoned her drink and she took a mouthful. It'd be painless, Jamie said.

Joffrey's poison certainly wasn't pain-free, and Lady Olenna should know. As she reveals in the final moments of the show, she was the one who murdered him.

"Tell Cersei... I want her to know it was me," she says, before Jamie leaves. As final words go... damn.