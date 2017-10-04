Real Madrid have shed some light on Gareth Bale's latest injury blow after scans undergone by the Welshman on Wednesday (4 October) revealed that he has some "swelling but no tear" in his soleus muscle. Los Blancos have not set a timeframe on his recovery but reports in Spain believe that he will at least miss the coming two games against Getafe and Tottenham Hotspur.

Bale has been out of action since being forced off during the 3-1 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on 26 September.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said after that match that Bale had only suffered a cramp but the Welshman would also miss the weekend victory over Espanyol.

Zidane, speaking after that game, explained that Bale's absence was precautionary and assured that it was not going to prevent the star from joining up with Wales ahead crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland

"Bale will go away with Wales," Zidane confirmed in the press conference following Los Blancos' victory over Espanyol. "As he had some discomfort, I preferred to leave him out of the squad for this match. After so many games since the start of the season, and with the four-month injury as well as the intense match against Dortmund, he was a bit tight. It's not an injury but a precaution."

However, on Tuesday (3 October) the FAW set alarms bells ringing at the Santiago Bernabeu after revealing that Bale had pulled out from the Wales squad after scans revealed that the player was not going to be fit to face Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

Spanish publication Marca reported that the former Tottenham star was expected to be out of action for a month after the scans discovered that he had suffered a new injury in the soleus muscle.

Real Madrid, however, have now provided a more hopeful update after revealing that he has not suffered a "tear" in the muscle.

"Following tests carried out on Gareth Bale, he has been diagnosed with swelling but no tear in the soleus muscle of his left leg. His recovery will be monitored," the club confirmed.

The Champions League winners have not set a timeframefor his return but Marca claims that he is still expected to be on the sidelines for between three and four weeks.

However, AS gives a more positive diagnosis, saying that the Real Madrid star could be back in 10 to 15 days.

One way or another, Bale is tipped to miss the upcoming Madrid derby with Getafe on 14 October and the Champions League visit of Tottenham on 17 October.

Karim Benzema, Marcelo, Theo Hernandez, Dani Carvajal and Mateo Kovacic also missed the weekend victory over Espanyol due to different fitness concerns but Zidane may recover some of those options during the international break.