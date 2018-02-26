Manchester United legend Gary Neville does not think Jose Mourinho's side should embark on another spending spree in the summer and is instead hoping to see a cohesive team "emerge" under the Portuguese coach between now and the end of the season.

Mourinho has overseen an inordinate amount of spending both on transfer fees and wages since taking the reins at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016 and and has complained about a lack of resources amid neighbours Manchester City's unchallenged spell at the Premier League summit.

But despite Mourinho's protestations, Neville, a key part of United's defence during Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure, wants to see the current stars come to the fore and help knit a vastly talented squad together during the dying stages of the campaign.

"Saying to buy is the easy thing. I think the defence needs strengthening but the main thing is that a team starts to emerge out of the players that they have already got," Neville told the Manchester Evening News, relayed by Football365.

"They have the bulk of the squad that should be challenging for the Premier League but they need to merge in to a team and that's Jose Mourinho's job. What he has to do from now until the end of the season is get these players who as individuals are so talented to get them in to a team.

"It's not really about individuals stepping up, it's about them all stepping up. I want to see which combination can play as a front three, which combination as a No 10 and a striker can play together.

"They've got Pogba, Lukaku, Martial, Rashford, Sanchez, Mata – wow what an immense amount of talent to call upon. But the issue is, how do they combine together as a first XI where they can become a strong unit?"

Despite Neville's preference, United are reportedly keen to bring in fresh talent and recently renewed contact with the representatives of Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri over a summer move, according to The Mirror.

The Ivory Coast international is believed to be United's top target [The Independent] and has been monitored by the Red Devils for a number of months. Seri, a dynamic midfielder capable of influencing things in the attacking and defensive thirds, was close to joining Barcelona last year but his move to the Camp Nou thwarted by the Blaugrana, who ended up signing Paulinho.

United are preparing to bid farewell to Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini and would have little trouble activating Seri's £35m release clause [Eurosport] having spent £147.96m in the last 12 months [Transfermarkt]. City have also been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old but are unlikely to follow up with a formal bid as they look to tie up a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred, who was linked with a switch to The Etihad Stadium in January [Arab News].