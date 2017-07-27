Hit noughties sitcom Gavin & Stacey might be heading to a cinema near you. While writers Ruth Jones and James Corden have insisted there won't be another series, Larry Lamb has given hope to fans that there could be a big-screen reunion.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the actor, who played Mick Shipman on the BBC show, said there was "possibility" of a movie based on the critically-acclaimed comedy.

"I think it's a distinct possibility that one day, they might make a film, that's it," he said. "That's purely conjecture... It's got a huge audience, so I'm sure that's what they'll do.

"I don't think anybody that was in it would ever say no to it."

Based in South Wales and Essex, the original show centred on the long-distance relationship between Gavin, played by Matthew Horne, and Stacey, played by Joanna Page.

The show, which aired from 2007 to 2010, won several awards including best comedy performance and the audience award at the 2008 BAFTAs.

In 2012, Corden − who played Smithy − announced that Gavin & Stacey was getting a US makeover and while the characters were similar and the storyline remained faithful to the original show, it would be set in New York and called Us & Them.

"It's really exciting. The idea is that Gavin will come from New Jersey, which has the same relation to New York as Essex does to London," the Late Show host said at the time. "Stacey will be from South Carolina. They meet in Times Square. I hope they keep the British names but they may have to change them." However, it wasn't meant to be, and the show never was dropped by Fox.

Lamb was not as optimistic about a return to TV. "I think it's highly unlikely that they'll ever make another television series of Gavin & Stacey," he added.