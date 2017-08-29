Two lions at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster have been captured in a very different sight. Amateur wildlife photographer Russ Bridges clicked the unusual moment, where the two male animals appeared to be attempting to mate as a lioness lying next to them looked on.

"There are two males and a female in that pride. One of the lions suddenly got up, walked over and jumped on his friend's back. A fair few people were watching this going on and laughing – they were all commenting on what it looked like," Bridges said.

He added: "I think it was a bit of a 'should have gone to Specsavers' moment as the lioness was just lying there next to them. In fairness though, every time a male went near her she snarled and swiped their faces with her paw.

"It's not really unusual for them to act that way sometimes. I don't know if it's a dominance thing or something like that - it looks as if they are aggressive, but it's all play between friends."

The 42-year-old said that he had photographed a number of lions in the past, but it was the first time he has witnessed something like this.

"Usually they lay asleep doing nothing when I go to photograph them, but this time they were up and about. My favourite shot is the one where he appears to be sticking his tongue out," Bridges said.