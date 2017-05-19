General election 2017:
The ultimate poll of polls
On 18 April, Prime Minister Theresa May announced her plans to call a general election. A day later, Parliament agreed to her request, with the country going to the polls on 8 June - less than a year after the British public voted to leave the EU.
Current pollster data suggests a big victory for May's Conservatives, which would hand her an increased majority inside the House of Commons. At the dissolution of Parliament on 3 May, the House of Commons was formed of 330 Tories and 229 members of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party.
IBTimes UK has calculated a weighted average from the eight biggest UK pollsters, showing the Conservatives leading by 17% over Labour. This would be the biggest gap between the two major parties at a general election in living memory.
The lines track the weighted average of recent UK national polls.
The points represent the vote intention percentages given by each pollster to each political party, representing in this way a variable showing the margin of error.
IBTimes UK poll tracker will be updated as new data becomes available
General Election poll tracker
EU Referendum
Election
Called
Election
60%
50%
Con 48%
40%
30%
Lab 31%
20%
10%
LD 9%
UKIP 5%
Green 2%
0
January
2016
January
2017
April
July
October
April
June
Source: IBT research. Last Updated 19 May 2017.
