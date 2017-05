On 18 April, Prime Minister Theresa May announced her plans to call a general election . A day later, Parliament agreed to her request, with the country going to the polls on 8 June - less than a year after the British public voted to leave the EU.Current pollster data suggests a big victory for May's Conservatives, which would hand her an increased majority inside the House of Commons . At the dissolution of Parliament on 3 May, the House of Commons was formed of 330 Tories and 229 members of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party.has calculated a weighted average from the eight biggest UK pollsters, showing the Conservatives leading by 17% over Labour. This would be the biggest gap between the two major parties at a general election in living memory track the weighted average of recent UK national polls.represent the vote intention percentages given by each pollster to each political party, representing in this way a variable showing the margin of error.