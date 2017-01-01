A Twitter account belonging to George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz claims the pop star "killed himself on Christmas Day". But no official confirmation has been given and the account has been closed down.

Fadi Fawaz, who had been with the singer since 2009, reportedly tweeted: "Not sure who that nasty close friend of George [sic] but I was in a relationship with George Michael till I found him dead in bed.

"The only thing George wanted is to die. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed. We loved each other very much and were together almost 24 hours a day."

George Michael's agent said the singer died of heart failure. But a recent a post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be "inconclusive" and was still being investigated.

The tweets from Fawaz's @fadifawaz were reportedly deleted. The account has since been closed down.

It is not known whether his account was hacked and no official confirmation of the claims has been given.

Fawaz, an acclaimed celebrity hairdresser, previously told the Telegraph: "We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don't know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I."

He later tweeted: "Its a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning. I will never stop missing you xx".

George Michael's family hit out at reports in the newspaper he was addicted to heroin when he died.

A family source told the Daily Mirror: "The suggestion George was suffering with heroin addiction or used it in the weeks before his death is entirely false. Fans have been celebrating his life and there's no place for such unpleasant and false allegations. There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. The police have told us that directly."

His long-term publicist Connie Filippello released a statement as well, which said: "Contrary to some reports there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times."

It added: "For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and numerous plays his records have received."

It comes as reports have also emerged George Michael's former partner Kenny Goss, 58, desperately tried to save the star as he neared death.

Apparently Goss flew to the UK last month amid fears over the star's declining state of health.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, a friend told the newspaper: "Kenny got in touch with the management and assistants teams and they were trying to sort something, but it became increasingly clear it was a losing battle. He knew things weren't right with George and he also came over to say goodbye. They were true loves and nothing could change that."

On hearing the news of his death, he said: "I'm heartbroken that my dear friend and long time love George Michael has passed. He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man."