Gerard Pique's grandfather Amador Bernabeu has confirmed that the Barcelona centre-back could be available for selection again in around "eight or ten days" after a scan revealed that the knee injury he sustained during the weekend's 1-1 draw at Espanyol is not as bad as first feared.

The Spain international would therefore miss the upcoming second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Valencia on Thursday (8 February) but should be available when Ernesto Valverde's side visit Chelsea on 20 February for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Pique helped Barcelona to set a new club record of 22 games unbeaten at the start of the La Liga season after scoring an 82nd-minute equaliser during the 1-1 draw against Espanyol on Sunday.

The Spain international played the full 90 minutes of the derby but on Monday morning it emerged that the Spain international had ended the game with a knee problem following a heavy challenge from Gerard Moreno.

AS reported then that Barcelona feared the defender could be out for a month, ruling him out of the matches against Valencia and Chelsea.

Mundo Deportivo later provided a more optimistic diagnosis after claiming that a scan revealed that Pique only suffered a knee strain and could be back in around 15 days - in time to face Chelsea.

Barcelona are yet to give any update on the injury but on Monday night Pique's grandfather, who used to be a member of the club's board, confirmed the relatively good news for Valverde ahead of the busy month of February.

"It really was really a scare during the game," Bernabeu told Spanish Radio show El Transistor.

"After everything (the scans) they did to him this morning and following a visit to the doctors they have said that it is not as bad as first feared. I think that in eight or ten days he will be back."

The news is still an ill-timed blow for Barcelona, with Thomas Vermaelen remaining on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

Valverde faces a defensive selection headache when Barcelona visit Valencia on Thursday and look to use their 1-0 advantage from the first leg to book a place in the Copa del Rey final.

Vermaelen was ruled out for around two weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in the 5-0 win over Real Betis on 21 January and the club are yet to provide any update on his recovery.

Barcelona's February fixtures Valencia vs Barcelona (8 February) – Copa del Rey Barcelona vs Getafe (11 February) – La Liga Eibar vs Barcelona (17 February) – La Liga Chelsea vs Barcelona (20 February) – Champions League Barcelona vs Girona (24 February) – La Liga

The Barcelona boss may be forced to hand Yerry Mina his debut against Valencia despite having previously suggested that the Colombia international needed time to adapt to the pace of European football.

The situation will be exacerbated even further ahead of the weekend clash with Getafe, with Samuel Umtiti suspended for that match after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Espanyol.

Meanwhile, Lucas Digne's availability for those upcoming games is also uncertain after the club revealed on Sunday that the left-back fractured a finger on his right hand during the derby.