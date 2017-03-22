Germany host England in an international friendly on Wednesday (22 March) in Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 7:45pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on ITV. Radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

Germany lost 2-3 to England in their last meeting which was just under a year ago in Berlin and will be keen to avenge their loss when they face each other in Dortmund on Wednesday. It was also a friendly ahead of the European Championships with Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Eric Dier the scorers for the Three Lions.

Joachim Low has handed the captain's armband to LukLukas Podolskias Podolski, who will earn his 130th and final cap for his country. The Polish-born German national quit international football in 2016 but has returned for one final goodbye in front of his home fans. The 2014 World Cup winners will be without key players Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng and Mesut Ozil for the clash, but still have enough quality to trouble an England team with a number of fresh faces.

Gareth Southgate has made a number of bold decisions going into the friendly against Germany which precedes their World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on Sunday (26 March). Wayne Rooney has been dropped from the squad with Harry Kane expected to be given the armband on a permanent basis once the Tottenham Hotspur striker returns from injury.

Theo Walcott, who is one of the top English goal scorers in the Premier League, has been left out of the squad with Marcus Rashford and Nathan Redmond joining Jamie Vardy. Jermaine Defoe has been handed a recall to the Three Lions' squad while Jake Livermore, who made his last and only appearance in 2012 has also been recalled.

England have failed to shine in major tournaments and Southgate is keen to change that during his tenure. Low described the England team as one in 'transistion' and revealed that the Three Lions boss is looking to play more possession based football.

Match Stat - Germany have lost their last three home matches against England on home soil - 5-1 in 2001, 2-1 in 2008 and 3-2 in 2016. Each of those wins were masterminded by a different English manager (Eriksson, Capello, Hodgson).

What Managers Say

Joachim Low [on Podolski]: "It's not easy to replace Podolski in the team. He is unique. He is one of the greatest players that Germany has produced,"via BBC Sport.

Gareth Southgate [on Rashford]: "I thought he was excellent in the game against Chelsea last week. He makes powerful runs behind defenders and you can ask Gary Cahill how much of a problem that is. I liked his mentality when we had him for 10 days with the Under-21s. His mentality was very mature, very humble. He wants to learn, wants to improve, has a good view on the game and for a young player I think he has intelligent input when you ask him tactical things. He is not afraid to voice that, even among older players," via the Guardian.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Germany Win: 8/11

8/11 Draw: 13/5

13/5 England Win: 4

Team News

Germany

Possible XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Joshua Kimmich, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Jonas Hector; Emre Can, Toni Kroos; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Lukas Podolski; Timo Werner.

England

Possible XI: Fraser Forster; Ryan Bertrand, Gary Cahill, Michael Keane, Nathaniel Clyne; Eric Dier, Ross Barkley; Adam Lallana, Dele Alli, Nathan Redmond; Marcus Rashford.