There is a long list of Twitter users who have been blocked by US President Donald Trump because he simply disagrees with them. The list includes famous personalities like Chrissy Teigen, authors Stephen King and Anne Rice, and comedian Rosie O'Donnell.

A Tennessee professor wants to be in the list of people blocked by the Republican leader. Although the reason behind his weird desire is not known yet, he has already started working in that direction and has involved his students too.

According to a Daily Mail report, the unnamed teacher at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga (UTC) sent an email to his students last week asking them to mail him twitter messages that he would send to @realDonaldTrump — the US president's official Twitter. He also asked them to make the tweet highly offending so that the Republican leader is forced to block him.

He added that whoever's message gets him blocked by the president will win extra credits.

"All. Here are the details of the Twitter Extra Credit assignment: Simply write a tweet for @realDonaldTrump and email it to me. It may not contain profanity or personal threats," the message by the professor to his students read.

"I'll post them from my Twitter account. If your tweet successfully gets my account blocked by @realDonaldTrump, you will receive five points on your final grade and a free absence.

"This will run through the end of the semester, or until someone wins. As always, let me know if you have any questions. Good luck," the email added.

Erin Carey, an undergraduate at the UTC, shared a screengrab of the email on Twitter but has not revealed the professor's identity. The post soon became viral with several people asking Carey the professor's identity. But the girl refused to reveal the name.

She wrote another post thanking people for liking and sharing the tweet. "Wow I showed this to the prof Friday and was excited Bc it had over 100 likes. For the people asking for his @, I don't want angry trump supporters attacking him!! Also thanks for all the people that have dmed me with ideas," Carey said.

The original tweet has been liked more than 83,000 times, and several Twitter users have replied with ideas.

Interestingly, the bizzare assignment has been offered at a school in a county and state that both voted in favour of Trump in the 2016 presidential election. The 71-year-old president received 61.1% of the vote from Tennessee and 55.8% from Hamilton County, where Chattanooga is located.