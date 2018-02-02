The movie Padmaavat, which created quite a buzz in India due to various controversies associated with it, has been released in other parts of the world as well. And a song in the Deepika Padukone-starrer, titled Ghoomar, has got people grooving.

On 27 January, a group of cheerleaders performed to Ghoomar at a National Basketball Association (NBA) match between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

The performance was a hit with spectators and the video was posted on NBA's official Facebook page as well. The clip was captioned, "Revisit the mesmerising moment when the sights and sounds of Ghoomar from Padmaavat took over the NBA!"

The viral video has received around 2.3m views so far.

And it wasn't just the cheerleaders. Elsewhere, figure skating champion Mayuri Bhandari also performed a stunning routine on the song in Las Vegas.

Bhandari's video was shot at the Las Vegas Ice Center and the clip – which was released on Wednesday, 31 January, on YouTube – has gone viral, receiving around 26,000 views so far. Titled Ghoomar Dance On Ice, the video shows her twirling to the track's tune in an ice rink.

"In honour of the film Padmaavat's release, here is my ice skating tribute to the beautiful song Ghoomar! As a Rajasthani, I skate to this song with pride!" the caption read.

The song in Padmaavat has been showcased in the film in the style of a Rajasthani folk dance. According to the Times Now news website, Deepika Padukone – who was cast as Rani Padmini in the movie – revealed that she had to practice extensively for its presentation onscreen. The 32-year-old actress reportedly had to perform over 66 twirls during the song's filming.