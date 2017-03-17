A pregnant 11-year-old girl is to become Britain's youngest mother. The father of the baby is also a minor, police said.

Details of the pregnancy have been restricted for legal reasons, and the girl is expected to give birth soon.

The local authority in the case has applied for strict reporting restraints in the High Court, reported The Mirror.

The number of teenagers giving birth in the UK is at its lowest level for 70 years, according to the Office for National Statistics. The drop is attributed to improved access to contraception information and abortion facilities.

A 12-year-old girl from north London became Britain's youngest mother in 2014, when she gave birth to a child. The father was a 13-year-old boy.

Tressa Middleton was 12 when she gave birth to a child in 2006 after being raped by her brother, who was arrested and sentenced to four years behind bars following a trial in 2009.

The child was taken into care.