An online petition launched by a pro-Brexit campaigner has urged the British government to reintroduce the crown emblem on pint glasses.

The Change.org appeal, titled: "Restore the crown emblem to the British pint pot," wants a change in law which would allow pub landlords to serve beer in the iconic glasses for the first time since 2006.

The petition's author John Davies claims the move will help restore faith in Brexit and would "symbolise the restoration of UK sovereignty". He added: "In a similar move to the colour change in the British Passport, this simple action could have great symbolism and hearten and restore some faith in those who believe that the result of the EU referendum is somehow being watered down. It may also have the added benefit of bolstering the flagging British pub trade and glassware manufacturing in the UK."

About 9,329 people have signed the petition since its launch in December last year and it has already received the backing of former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

It will be delivered to MP Margot James, the Under Secretary of State for Small Business, Consumers and Corporate Responsibility once it hits its target of 10,000 signatories.

Until 2006 all glass pints and half-pints of beer in British pubs were adorned with the royal symbol which indicated they met the imperial measurement standards. A European Union directive that harmonised measurements across member states required manufacturers to replace the iconic symbol with 'CE' on newly-made pint glasses.

Reaction to the petition has been mixed with one Twitter user branding it an "utterly worthless cause".

Petition signatory Dudley Howard, however, said: "The sooner we re-establish our Britishness the sooner we will hold our heads, and beer glasses, up high."