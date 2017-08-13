The man accused of a double-murder in Golders Green is the son of one of London's most popular bakeries, reports claim. Joshua Cohen is accused of stabbing to death his 66-year-old mother Leah and his sister Hannah, 33, at their north London home on Friday.

Cohen is the son of Asher Cohen who opened Beigel Bake, a bagel takeaway on Brick Lane, east London, in 1974. It claimed to be the first bagel bakery in London and today queues snake outside the door along the street.

The 27-year-old was arrested on Friday afternoon in Golders Hill Park, a location popular with families, after a member of the public contacted police following a media campaign to find him.

Reports claim Cohen lived in a converted garage at the family home in Golders Green Crescent but had not been seen in the area recently. Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, one shocked Brick Lane chef said Cohen had acted strangely in the past and once shaved his head in the street.

Police were called to the address at shortly before 9pm on Friday (11 August) following reports of two seriously injured women.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found Leah and Hannah suffering from stab wounds. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective inspector Ian Lott from the homicide and major crime command said: "Following a recent media appeal a discerning member of the public alerted police to a real time sighting and officers moved quickly to detain and arrest the man wanted for questioning shortly before 2pm. This was a devastating attack on two women in their homes. Our investigation is ongoing."