Google has announced plans to release a news platform that allows local residents to upload short stories for anyone to read.

Bulletin is being trialled in several US cities and will eventually be rolled out worldwide. Google is aiming to tell "hyperlocal" stories that are otherwise missed by major publications.

Its biggest draw card is that users will not need any training or journalistic experience to use the platform.

According to Google, Bulletin is a "free, lightweight app for telling a story by capturing photos, video clips and text right from your phone, published straight to the web (without having to create a blog or build a website)".

Google is testing the Bulletin pilot in Nashville and Oakland. "If you are comfortable taking photos or sending messages, you can create a Bulletin story," it says.

One example on the website shows a man in California uploading a story about a creek flooding and destroying parts of a road.

Alex Valdivia reports that "Scotts Valley is completely wiped out" and lists the story under "traffic and accidents" for people to find.

A downloadable app is the only required tool for publishing.

"Bulletin makes it effortless to put a spotlight on inspiring stories that aren't being told," says Google.

It is inviting writers to register their interest and will alert them when Bulletin becomes available in their region.

The new platform could prove costly to regional newspapers and community news. Earlier this month, media mogul Rupert Murdoch - who owns News Corp - said Facebook should be paying "trusted publishers" for content.

"If Facebook wants to recognise 'trusted' publishers then it should pay those publishers a carriage fee similar to the model adopted by cable companies," Murdoch said.

"The publishers are obviously enhancing the value and integrity of Facebook through their news and content but are not being adequately rewarded for those services."

Murdoch has previously condemned Google and Facebook for using "inherently unreliable" algorithms to promote news sources.

Bulletin would be likely to feature top on any Google search for local content.