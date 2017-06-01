Google has revealed plans for its new London headquarters, the first HQ to be built and owned by the search giant outside of its native California.

The massive building will be constructed in Kings Cross, close to St Pancras International train station and Regent's Canal. Eleven stories high and stretched across more than 300 meters, the building is as long as the Shard, Western Europe's tallest building, is high.

The story of a technology behemoth creating a huge glass and steel structure to house thousands of employees will be familiar to many, as Apple adds the finishing touches to its own shiny new loop-shaped HQ, called Apple Park.

Here's how the two super-offices stack up: