Google has revealed plans for its new London headquarters, the first HQ to be built and owned by the search giant outside of its native California.
The massive building will be constructed in Kings Cross, close to St Pancras International train station and Regent's Canal. Eleven stories high and stretched across more than 300 meters, the building is as long as the Shard, Western Europe's tallest building, is high.
The story of a technology behemoth creating a huge glass and steel structure to house thousands of employees will be familiar to many, as Apple adds the finishing touches to its own shiny new loop-shaped HQ, called Apple Park.
Here's how the two super-offices stack up:
Google London HQ
Apple Park
Designer
Bjarke Ingels Group and Heatherwick Studios (2012 Olympic Cauldron, London Routemaster bus)
Foster + Partners (Wembley Stadium, Canary Wharf Underground station, McLaren Technology Centre)
Floor space
870,000 square feet
2,800,000 square feet
Cost
£1bn (estimate)
£3.8bn
Size
330m long, seven floors rising to 11
Circular, one mile circumference, four floors
Staff count
7,000
12,000
Garden
300m long landscaped roof terrace
30-acre park with 9,000 trees
Auditorium
210 seats
1,000 seats
Fitness centre
25m swimming pool, sports hall for basketball and football, 200m 'trim trail' running route through gardens, massage rooms
100,000 square feet, two-storey yoga room, medical and dental services
Silicon Valley features
'Pause areas', sleeping pods for naps and office all-nighters
400-ton glass cafe doors, 100% self sufficient, Jony Ive-designed door handles made from MacBook aluminium
Status
Designs drawn, construction to start in 2018
Building almost complete, employees to move in during summer 2017
Enough numbers, here are the first drawings of what Google's new London HQ will look like: