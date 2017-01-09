Johanna Konta will lead Great Britain's attempts to return to the top table of the Fed Cup after being included in a strong line-up named by new captain Anne Keothavong for the Europe/Africa Zone Group One ties in Estonia next month. The world number 10 is joined by Heather Watson and Laura Robson, as well as doubles specialist Jocelyn Rae.

But British number three Naomi Broady, who was stripped of her funding by the Lawn Tennis Association in 2007 and remains at loggerheads with the body, misses out after making herself unavailable for selection. Tara Moore meanwhile is overlooked for the more experienced Robson who has played nine ties for GB despite dropping to 222nd in the world.

As one of 14 nations at the Group One phase, Britain will be drawn into one of four groups with the winner progressing into a straight knock-out clash with one of the teams who top the three other respective pools. The two countries that prevail will progress to an eight-team play-off where nations will battle it out for a place in World Group II, the second tier of the Fed Cup.

"I'm delighted to name the four players for my first tie as captain in Estonia," said Keothavong, who was appointed as replacement for Judy Murray in November. "In Johanna Konta we are lucky to have a player who is at the very top of the game right now. She will make a formidable opponent for any player.

"Along with Jo, we have fantastic experience in Heather and Laura, with nearly 40 Fed Cup rubbers between them, and Joss Rae gives us a strong doubles option. There are some great personalities in this line up and a robust team spirit will be key to supporting us through this tricky format. We are not underestimating the challenge in front of us, there are strong nations in this group, and our ambition has to be to progress and and take this team where it belongs, into the World Group."