Last week, scientists discovered a large, hidden void deep inside Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza. The internal chamber found using a state-of-art imaging system, is located above the "grand hallway" – a steep passageway connecting the King's and the Queen's chamber.

But, what's even more interesting is the fact that the discovery is already included in one of the recently released titles from Ubisoft – Assassin's Creed Origins, according to a report in Kotaku.

Set in the age of Cleopatra and Julius Caesar, Assassin's Creed Origins lets gamers explore ancient Egypt and the Great Pyramid as it was in 50BC.

The developers of the game have taken inspiration from long-disputed theories suggested by French architect Jean-Pierre Houdin to include a lengthy internal rampway and hidden chambers above the "grand hallway," which – to everyone's surprise – is pretty close to where the real void has been uncovered.

"We have long believed that Jean-Pierre Houdin's theories about the inner ramps and royal circuit with two antechambers inside the Great Pyramid are probably the most credible, which is why we decided to use them in the game," Maxime Durand, historian on the Assassin's Creed franchise, told Kotaku.

"We were betting on the fact that these secret locations inside of the Great Pyramid would probably be discovered in the near future, so we wanted to allow players the chance to visit them in advance."

In order to get to the hidden void in the game, players will have to work their way to the pyramid's King's Chamber, which includes a small gap that leads to two large rooms – antechambers – filled with treasures. This is roughly the same place where the recently discovered void has been spotted.

The idea of exploring Giza and its secret treasure-filled chambers in a detailed digital world seems tempting, but it's worth noting that this is an optional aspect of the game -- for hunting ancient stones. Players don't have to explore the pyramid to complete the game's main storyline.