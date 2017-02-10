Pub company Greene King posted slowing sales on 10 February, but added it would continue with the integration of new pubs "despite continued economic uncertainty".

The Bury St. Edmund-based brewer and pub operator reported like for like growth of 1.1% for the 40 weeks to 5 February, down from 1.3% in its first half of the year.

Same store sales jumped to 4.5% over three weeks covering the Christmas period, with the business adding it broke its record for Christmas Day sales pulling in £7.4m ($9.2m), up 6% on a year ago.

However, the FTSE 250 firm said despite "economic uncertainty and significant cost pressures" it would press ahead with its upgrading and streamlining of its estate.

Greene King bought rival Spirit in 2015 for £774m and owns 3,029 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the country, which includes such brands as Hungry Horse, Farmhouse Inns, and Flaming Grill.

Over the 40 week-period it bought 11 new pubs and sold 59, netting around £35m. The group added it intends to sell between 50 and 60 pubs this year for between £30m and £40m. It added it had now integrated over 1,000 pubs since the Spirit purchase.

Earlier this month the Bank of England said it expects inflation, currently at 1.6%, to rise well above its 2% target for the next three years, peaking at 2.8% in the first half of 2018. The Bank adds it does not think wages will be able to keep pace with higher inflation, leading to squeezed household budgets.