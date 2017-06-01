A masked gunman stormed a hotel complex near the Philippines' capital, Manila, sparking panic.

Officials say the man is dead and was acting alone in a robbery. Witnesses have spoken of gunfire and explosion just after midnight local time on Friday (2 June).

Isis had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack and the Resorts World hotel complex was on lockdown.

However, the Philippine national police chief had said there was no evidence that the attack was terrorism.

One video posted on social media showing crowds racing out of the complex in Pasay City.

Warnings went out on social media for people to avoid the area with Rappler.com reporting that medical teams have arrived on the scene and that some people had to jump out of the window to escape.

Resorts World Manila is a popular place for tourists and locals alike. One woman who lives near the resort said on Facebook that she heard gunshots and explosions and video from her balcony shows smoke coming from the resort and the sound of gunshots.

The Philippine news site, ABS-CBN, said witnesses told police the gunmen were wearing masks and shirts.

Philippines forces are currently battling Isis-linked militants in Marawi, a city on the island of Mindanao in a conflict that has killed 140 people and displaced more than 70,000.