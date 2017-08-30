Hajduk Split attacker Nikola Vlasic is set to travel to Merseyside for a medical ahead of a €10m move to Everton after the two clubs agreed a deal for the precocious teenager on Tuesday evening (29 August).

Hajduk president Ivan Kos spoke of his desire to keep Vlasic at the club beyond the end of the transfer window but did concede that the Croatian outfit need to think about their "financial stability".

The Merseysiders moved to test Kos' resolve and managed to strike a €10m deal on Tuesday evening according to Croatian outlet Index, who claim that Vlasic will now fly to Liverpool for "medical examinations". Vlasic is set to become Hajduk's club-record sale, eclipsing the €7m Blackburn Rovers paid for striker Nikola Kalinic in 2009.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman and director of football Steve Walsh were presumably impressed by Vlasic during the Toffees' Europa League qualifying tie against Hajduk earlier this month but may decide to loan him out before integrating the 19-year-old into the set-up at Goodison Park.

Vlasic would be Everton's fourteenth signing of the summer transfer window, including recruits for the Under-23 squad, but Koeman is keen for further additions before the deadline with a striker and left-sided centre-back on his wishlist.

Koeman is keen to add a physical targetman to his ranks at Goodison Park after losing Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United but is still searching for the Belgium international's replacement with just over a day of the transfer window remaining.

Everton were monitoring the likes of Olivier Giroud, Edin Dzeko and Christian Benteke earlier this summer, but their options are now thin on the ground with such little time left to conduct their business.

Chelsea outcast Diego Costa could arrive on a short-term loan deal before re-joining Atletico Madrid, while Watford forward Stefano Okaka and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy have both been tenuously linked with moves to Goodison Park in recent days. Everton also sent scouts to run the rule over Benfica forward Raul Jimenez last weekend, but the Portuguese giants' €50m asking price has seemingly put the brakes on a potential deal.