A man who headbutted and bit the face of his ex-girlfriend before threatening and racially abusing a neighbour and a policewoman has been spared jail.

Adam Field launched into an angry tirade after assaulting his wife during an 18-minute frenzy on 30 May this year in Priory Road, Anfield, Liverpool.

The 27-year-old was heard hurling homophobic abuse at a female police constable adding: "I will have you raped."

Liverpool Crown Court heard on Tuesday (10 October) Field admitted actual bodily harm, two counts of racially aggravated harassment, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Liverpool Echo reported that Field was handed two years in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a Drug Rehabilitation Order.

It is suspected that Field suffers with paranoid schizophrenia and had a long history of cocaine and alcohol abuse.

It was also stated that Field and had not been able to get medication for his psychiatric issues before he attacked his former partner of 10 months, Katy Hook, in the laundry room of her building.

Prosecuting Derek Jones outlined what happened on the day of the incident after the defendant burst into the building and headbutting her.

Hook was knocked to the floor, while Field was holding a hammer, before he bit her nose causing a bite mark, the court heard.

Field then smashed up a washing machine and a dryer before Hook's neighbour challenged him and "was met with abuse and threats by him on several occasions; 'I'm going to kill you'", said Jones.

Hook then jumped in the way of Field and the neighbour and after smashing eight windows and damaging two doors with the hammer, he left.

Field was arrested later that day and taken to hospital after he told officers he was suicidal and had "taken something."

It was at the Royal Liverpool Hospital where he became abusive towards PC Melanie Rudig, calling her a "Polish d***" and making threats to rape her, reported the Echo.

Judge Normal Wright said that Field had now "stabilised" after taking his medication regularly.

The court heard how Field had served time in prison for harassing another former partner.