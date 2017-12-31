Countries around the world are ringing in 2018 with spectacular firework displays, street celebrations and parties.

Samoa was the first country to welcome the New Year, followed by New Zealand at 11am GMT, with a fantastic display of 3,000 fireworks from Auckland's Sky Tower.

Australia celebrated the arrival of 2018 at 1pm GMT with around one million people watching the famous firework display over the Sydney harbour.

Tokyo will celebrate at 3pm (GMT), Beijing and Hong Kong at 4pm (GMT), Dubai at 8pm (GMT) and Paris and Rome at 11pm (GMT), before London celebrates at midnight.

New York will ring in 1 January at 5am (GMT) followed by Los Angeles at 8am (GMT).

New Zealand

A giant digital clock on Auckland's Sky Tower counted down to the New Year before the sky was lit by fantastic fireworks display.



Australia

An estimated one billion people around the world tuned in to watch the Sydney harbour fireworks.

Sydney's Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the display was "themost technologically advanced fireworks display" and would "promote Sydney to the world."

An earlier display was held for families wanting to ring in the New Year early.