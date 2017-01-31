Tottenham Hotspur are set to be handed a triple injury boost for their Premier League clash against Sunderland on 31 January after Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the availability of Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose.

The trio missed Spurs' FA Cup fourth round win over Wycombe Wanderers with minor knocks but have returned to training ahead of their visit to the Stadium of Light. Alderweireld limped off in the second-half during the game against Manchester City with a suspected hamstring injury, while Rose, who completed the entire game against Pep Guardiola's side left the stadium with his knee in a brace.

The duo's absence was felt during the FA Cup game as Tottenham conceded three goals and needed a 96th minute goal from Heung Son-Min to book their place in the last-16 of the competition. Kane, on the other hand, suffered a minor groin injury during the White Hart Lane club's warm weather training camp in Barcelona and hence was not risked for the clash against the League Two outfit.

Most of Tottenham's injury troubles are in defence as they will be without the services of Jan Vertonghen, who is sidelined for a few more weeks with an ankle injury, while right-back Kieran Trippier is the latest to join the list after picking up a knock during the game against Wycombe.

"Harry Kane is OK and trained well today. He's available for Sunderland. The same goes for Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose," Pochettino said ahead of his side clash with bottom placed club Sunderland on Tuesday, as quoted by the London Evening Standard.

"[Kieran] Trippier needs a few days more to recover so he's out. Jan Vertonghen is doing well and needs more time but is progressing well," the Argentine coach added.