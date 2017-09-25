West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble believes Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is worth nine figures thanks to his goalscoring prowess.

Kane scored twice against West Ham on Saturday (23 September) as Mauricio Pochettino's side came out as 3-2 winners to take them to fourth place after six games.

The England international's double means he has already scored six goals in seven games in all competitions this season while his grand total for the club is a remarkable 105 goals in 172 games.

With the 24-year-old having won successive Golden Boots, Noble says the top clubs will have to pay a premium now for world class goalscorers like Kane.

"He easily has to be worth £100m-plus because he gets goals and goals in this game are hard to come by and you pay a premium for that," Noble said, as quoted on the Daily Mail.

"You can spend, like they did when they sold Gareth Bale — they went and spent £120m. But you bring Harry Kane back to the club, give him a chance and [Mauricio] Pochettino puts his arm around him and he's reaping the benefits of that now."

Noble adds that a talent like Kane is hard to come by and despite Spurs having kept hold of the Walthamstow native this summer after interest from the likes of Manchester United, the Hammers captain believes it will be a struggle to keep him at White Hart Lane for long.

"It's not often you get a talent like Harry come through the ranks and score goals like he does," Noble added. "They have kept him too and if he keeps on playing like he is they are going to have to be strong to keep him."