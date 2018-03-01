Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, Portkey Games and Jam City have released the first look at upcoming RPG Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and announced that the Android and iOS mobile game will launch this spring.

The game, which is not to be confused with Pokémon Go developer Niantic's upcoming augmented reality Potter game for mobiles, casts players as new students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

In the trailer we see in-game footage of players choosing their house (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin) engage with other students, learn spells and concoct potions.

Adventuring elements and combat are also glimpsed, as well as interactions with familiar Hogwarts teachers such as Dumbledore, Professor Snape and Professor McGonagall.

Android users can pre-register to download the game on Google Play. App Store users will have to wait a little longer.

"We are grateful to the fans who have made Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery one of the most anticipated mobile games of 2018," said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City in a statement.

"We're thrilled to open Google pre-registration and share a new sneak peek at how this game will let fans create their own character and enter Hogwarts as a student for the first time."

The game is the first to be released by Portkey Games, the wing of Warner Bros Interactive dedicated to video games set in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World. Both Hogwarts Mystery and Niantic's Wizards United were announced last year for release in 2018.

When Hogwarts Mystery was first announced, DeWolfe said: "As Harry Potter fanatics ourselves, we have great respect for the millions of people throughout the world who have followed the Harry Potter stories for more than 20 years.

"This game is a labour of love for our developers and artists, who are dedicated to creating the most magical entertainment and gameplay experience for everyone who adores J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World."

Jam City is an experienced mobile developer that has made games including Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, Avengers Academy and Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff.

