Deontay Wilder's promoter Lou DiBella does not think Anthony Joshua would be interested in stepping into the ring with his fighters such as Luis Ortiz and does not expect 'AJ's' camp to rush him into a fight with the 'Bronze Bomber' anytime soon.

Wilder will defend his WBC belt against Ortiz in New York on 3 March in what will likely prove to be the toughest test of his career to date and is hoping to follow the clash with 'King Kong' with a bout with Joshua, who is currently preparing to take on Joseph Parker in a world unification fight at the end of the month.

Promoter Eddie Hearn will look to arrange a fight in the US between Joshua and Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller in the autumn, providing the former does what is expected of him against Parker in Cardiff, but DiBella has questioned his camp's choice of fighters and believes they are happy to pit the 2012 Olympic gold medallist against lesser opponents.

"Anthony Joshua wouldn't get in the same room with him [Ortiz]," Dibella told Yahoo Sports News, relayed by Boxing News 24.

"He can fight Bozo the Clown out there and sell 60,000 seats. Why do you think he's [Hearn] talking about Jarrell Miller? Why is he talking about switching networks too? Why is he doing all these things?"

Wilder, 33 this year, is keen to fight Joshua while he is still at the peak of his powers, but a strong showing against Ortiz may prove to be detrimental to his chances of going toe-to-toe with the IBF, IBO and WBA champion, according to DiBella.

"If Deontay knocks that guy [Ortiz] out, do you think this is any incentive to Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua to make the fight quickly?" Dibella said. "If Deontay looks great and whips through Luis Ortiz, I'd be shocked if they come to the table to make the fight quickly."