A man has has been cut from his car on the A12 after a six-vehicle pile-up that left traffic stuck for more than two hours with reports of cars breaking down in the queues.

The incident happened at 6.43 this morning (20 March) on the southbound side of the A12 between junction 23 at Kelvedon and junction 22 at Witham North.

A lorry and five cars were reported to be directly affected by the collision on the London-bound road, according to the Basildon Echo.

Traffic is reported to be queuing back to junction 25, the Marks Tey interchange with the A120.

The incident has caused lengthy delays back to the Weston Homes stadium in Colchester.

Essex Fire Service would only confirm they are currently on the scene of the accident, saying in a statement: "We are currently attending a road traffic collision on the A12, southbound between junctions 23 - 24. This is an ongoing incident and more information will be added when it is available."

Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service are yet to comment on the accident.

At 7.57am there was another crash on the A12 – this time heading north. It involved four vehicles but is not believed to have been as serious.