Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham attends the photocall of MTV's new show Single AF at MTV London in June, 2017Getty

Farrah Abraham has riled her social media fans yet again with her latest Instagram post. The Teen Mom OG star posted a busty photo of herself, looking a tad bit too tanned while wearing a cap and a white tank top, promoting webcam site CamSoda.

The 26-year-old mum is pictured in a room in the photo and the caption reads, "Got the business at Camsoda! Shut down the site twice Congrats on the celebrity launch & all my biggest VIP & elites. Stay tune for the Farrah Store! & feel free to schedule your times on the calendar! #wcw killed it! @camsoda."

Teen Mom fans left cringing with her different look and flogged to the comment section to point it out. A user commented, "Jesus she looks different... A horrible different," another wrote, "That tan is dreadful it's too much."

Criticising the 26-year-old's face another user noted, "You look like the lady from cancer from cigarettes commercial" another noted, "Her skin looks nasty." Calling her disgustingly old" a social media user said, "You look disgustingly old and as if you've just spent a few too many hours in a tanning bed. If you think that's hot you're delirious."

"U look like u were just embalmed and ready for your casket," a user criticised. "That tan is dreadful it's too much," said another. Some users also think that Abraham is trying to copy Jersey Shore's star Snooki.

Urging Farrah to be "normal," a user noted, "Omg! I thought I was the only one shocked by this picture. It's wrong on so many levels but the worst is your tan. You look like a cinnamon stick. Like a skinny version of the old Snooki. Just try to be normal you don't look pretty at all."

"You look like the old Snooki lmaooo," another follower said. A user even asked, "Why does she look like she is trying to like black? Way too much tanner."