Farrah Abraham has riled her social media fans yet again with her latest Instagram post. The Teen Mom OG star posted a busty photo of herself, looking a tad bit too tanned while wearing a cap and a white tank top, promoting webcam site CamSoda.

The 26-year-old mum is pictured in a room in the photo and the caption reads, "Got the business at Camsoda! Shut down the site twice Congrats on the celebrity launch & all my biggest VIP & elites. Stay tune for the Farrah Store! & feel free to schedule your times on the calendar! #wcw killed it! @camsoda."

Teen Mom fans left cringing with her different look and flogged to the comment section to point it out. A user commented, "Jesus she looks different... A horrible different," another wrote, "That tan is dreadful it's too much."

Criticising the 26-year-old's face another user noted, "You look like the lady from cancer from cigarettes commercial" another noted, "Her skin looks nasty." Calling her disgustingly old" a social media user said, "You look disgustingly old and as if you've just spent a few too many hours in a tanning bed. If you think that's hot you're delirious."

"U look like u were just embalmed and ready for your casket," a user criticised. "That tan is dreadful it's too much," said another. Some users also think that Abraham is trying to copy Jersey Shore's star Snooki.

Urging Farrah to be "normal," a user noted, "Omg! I thought I was the only one shocked by this picture. It's wrong on so many levels but the worst is your tan. You look like a cinnamon stick. Like a skinny version of the old Snooki. Just try to be normal you don't look pretty at all."

"You look like the old Snooki lmaooo," another follower said. A user even asked, "Why does she look like she is trying to like black? Way too much tanner."