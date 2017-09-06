A video of an Irishman attempting to remove a bat flying around his kitchen is going viral on social media. The video is elevated to comedic gold status by the hilarious commentary of Tadhg Fleming, the man filming his father's attempts to safely capture and release the dive-bombing Chiroptera.

Nicknamed "Batdad" by his son, Fleming Senior is seen making leaps into the air with a small towel as the invader easily dodges the trap.

"He's making a mockery out of you, boy," shouts Tadhg.

Tadhg and his mother are seen hiding behind the glass kitchen doors as the epic battle unfolds. The action heats up as Tadhg's father ascends a kitchen chair to gain a height advantage over the nimble guardian of the night.

"You're tiring him out," Tadhg can be heard encouraging his dad. "He's like McGregor, he's got no legs left!"

To complicate matters, the family dog loses control of its bladder amidst all the shouting and screaming.

The son eventually returns to the kitchen only to sream and bring the roof down after the bat lands on him. According to Irish Central, the family said the bat was not harmed during the incident.

The video does not show how the bat was finally caught, but Fleming Senior can be seen triumphantly dusting off his hands after setting the wily creature free via the kitchen's back door.