The Scottish parliament building has been evacuated on 7 November following reports a suspicious package has been found.

Police confirm they are dealing with an incident at Holyrood after a package believed to contain white powder was sent to the area of parliament where the MSP have their offices.

The powder is believed to have been sent to the office of Conservative MSPs Liz Smith, Jamie Halcro-Johnston and Edward Mountain, reports the BBC.

A Scottish parliament spokesperson said: "An incident has occurred and the MSP building at Holyrood has been evacuated. Staff are working to assess the situation.

"Police in attendance and Incident Management Team has been activated which is part of pre-arranged process to deal with such situations."

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: "Police in Edinburgh responded to the Scottish Parliament at around 11.35am on Tuesday 7th November following the discovery of a suspicious package.

"The building has been evacuated as a precaution and inquiries are continuing."

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

