Police have ended a dramatic siege by storming a bowling alley where a man had taken two staff members hostage.

Witnesses described the terrifying scene in which a man held a gun above his head and started shouting "game over". Dozens of people, including around 20 children panicked and screamed as they raced out of the Bermuda Park complex in Nuneaton, Warwickshire,

Alex Moore-Holland told Sky News that the gunman was white, with a greyish beard.

"He was saying 'game over, game over', everyone shouting, screaming, panicking, trying to get out and I didn't know what to make of it, really.

"I ran, got my things as quickly as I could and get out of there," he told the news channel.

Bermuda Park was in lockdown for over four hours during the incident on Sunday (22 October) which Warwickshire police say was not terror related.

MFA Bowl chief executive Mehdi Amshar told the BBC the man was known to a member of staff.

They realised that two members of staff were missing after a headcount following evacuation, he said, and pointed out that they were left unharmed.

Another witness, Chris Turner said he saw the man run up to the door of the bowling alley with a gun in his hand and told him to "get out".

There were a number of loud bangs just after 6.30pm and about 10 minutes later an ambulance was allowed through the police cordon.

In a statement, Warwickshire police said a man was arrested.

"Members of public at the bowling alley and neighbouring properties were evacuated to safety and nobody was injured during the incident."

Meanwhile, Warwickshire police chief superintendent Alex Franklin-Smith said: "We would like to thank local people for their patience and cooperation while officers dealt with this incident.

"We are pleased that we were able to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution and that there were no injuries."