MPs have rejected two amendments sent back down to them from the upper house over the Brexit bill.

The first amendment by peers sought to guarantee EU nationals' rights in the UK and was voted down by 335 to 287 - a majority of 48.

The second amendment on whether parliament could hold a "meaningful" vote on the final Brexit deal was also rejected, this time by a majority of 45, by 331 to 286.

Brexit secretary David Davis said that despite MPs overturning the peers' amendments, he insisted he wanted EU citizens in the UK to keep their rights.

"The government has been very clear of what it intends – it intends to guarantee the rights of both British and European citizens."

How did your MP vote on the Lords amendment to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the UK?

Here are the 331 MPs who rejected the amendment. (Scroll down for the 286 who backed it)

Nigel Adams (Conservative - Selby and Ainsty) Peter Aldous (Conservative - Waveney) Lucy Allan (Conservative - Telford) Sir David Amess (Conservative - Southend West) Stuart Andrew (Conservative - Pudsey) Caroline Ansell (Conservative - Eastbourne) Edward Argar (Conservative - Charnwood) Victoria Atkins (Conservative - Louth and Horncastle) Mr Richard Bacon (Conservative - South Norfolk) Mr Steve Baker (Conservative - Wycombe) Harriett Baldwin (Conservative - West Worcestershire) Stephen Barclay (Conservative - North East Cambridgeshire) Mr John Baron (Conservative - Basildon and Billericay) Gavin Barwell (Conservative - Croydon Central) Guto Bebb (Conservative - Aberconwy) Sir Henry Bellingham (Conservative - North West Norfolk) Richard Benyon (Conservative - Newbury) Sir Paul Beresford (Conservative - Mole Valley) Jake Berry (Conservative - Rossendale and Darwen) James Berry (Conservative - Kingston and Surbiton) Andrew Bingham (Conservative - High Peak) Bob Blackman (Conservative - Harrow East) Nicola Blackwood (Conservative - Oxford West and Abingdon) Crispin Blunt (Conservative - Reigate) Nick Boles (Conservative - Grantham and Stamford) Mr Peter Bone (Conservative - Wellingborough) Victoria Borwick (Conservative - Kensington) Sir Peter Bottomley (Conservative - Worthing West) Karen Bradley (Conservative - Staffordshire Moorlands) Mr Graham Brady (Conservative - Altrincham and Sale West) Sir Julian Brazier (Conservative - Canterbury) Andrew Bridgen (Conservative - North West Leicestershire) Steve Brine (Conservative - Winchester) James Brokenshire (Conservative - Old Bexley and Sidcup) Fiona Bruce (Conservative - Congleton) Robert Buckland (Conservative - South Swindon) Conor Burns (Conservative - Bournemouth West) Sir Simon Burns (Conservative - Chelmsford) Mr David Burrowes (Conservative - Enfield, Southgate) Alistair Burt (Conservative - North East Bedfordshire) Alun Cairns (Conservative - Vale of Glamorgan) Mr Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party - East Londonderry) Neil Carmichael (Conservative - Stroud) Mr Douglas Carswell (UK Independence Party - Clacton) James Cartlidge (Conservative - South Suffolk) Sir William Cash (Conservative - Stone) Maria Caulfield (Conservative - Lewes) Rehman Chishti (Conservative - Gillingham and Rainham) Mr Christopher Chope (Conservative - Christchurch) Jo Churchill (Conservative - Bury St Edmunds) Greg Clark (Conservative - Tunbridge Wells) James Cleverly (Conservative - Braintree) Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative - The Cotswolds) Dr Thérèse Coffey (Conservative - Suffolk Coastal) Damian Collins (Conservative - Folkestone and Hythe) Oliver Colvile (Conservative - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport) Alberto Costa (Conservative - South Leicestershire) Robert Courts (Conservative - Witney) Mr Geoffrey Cox (Conservative - Torridge and West Devon) Stephen Crabb (Conservative - Preseli Pembrokeshire) Tracey Crouch (Conservative - Chatham and Aylesford) Simon Danczuk (Independent - Rochdale) Byron Davies (Conservative - Gower) Chris Davies (Conservative - Brecon and Radnorshire) David T. C. Davies (Conservative - Monmouth) Dr James Davies (Conservative - Vale of Clwyd) Glyn Davies (Conservative - Montgomeryshire) Mims Davies (Conservative - Eastleigh) Philip Davies (Conservative - Shipley) Mr David Davis (Conservative - Haltemprice and Howden) Caroline Dinenage (Conservative - Gosport) Mr Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative - Huntingdon) Mr Nigel Dodds (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast North) Sir Jeffrey M. Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party - Lagan Valley) Michelle Donelan (Conservative - Chippenham) Nadine Dorries (Conservative - Mid Bedfordshire) Steve Double (Conservative - St Austell and Newquay) Oliver Dowden (Conservative - Hertsmere) Richard Drax (Conservative - South Dorset) Mrs Flick Drummond (Conservative - Portsmouth South) James Duddridge (Conservative - Rochford and Southend East) Mr Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative - Chingford and Woodford Green) Sir Alan Duncan (Conservative - Rutland and Melton) Mr Philip Dunne (Conservative - Ludlow) Michael Ellis (Conservative - Northampton North) Jane Ellison (Conservative - Battersea) Mr Tobias Ellwood (Conservative - Bournemouth East) Charlie Elphicke (Conservative - Dover) George Eustice (Conservative - Camborne and Redruth) Graham Evans (Conservative - Weaver Vale) Mr Nigel Evans (Conservative - Ribble Valley) David Evennett (Conservative - Bexleyheath and Crayford) Michael Fabricant (Conservative - Lichfield) Sir Michael Fallon (Conservative - Sevenoaks) Suella Fernandes (Conservative - Fareham) Frank Field (Labour - Birkenhead) Mark Field (Conservative - Cities of London and Westminster) Kevin Foster (Conservative - Torbay) Dr Liam Fox (Conservative - North Somerset) Mr Mark Francois (Conservative - Rayleigh and Wickford) Lucy Frazer (Conservative - South East Cambridgeshire) George Freeman (Conservative - Mid Norfolk) Mike Freer (Conservative - Finchley and Golders Green) Richard Fuller (Conservative - Bedford) Marcus Fysh (Conservative - Yeovil) Mark Garnier (Conservative - Wyre Forest) Sir Edward Garnier (Conservative - Harborough) Mr David Gauke (Conservative - South West Hertfordshire) Nusrat Ghani (Conservative - Wealden) Nick Gibb (Conservative - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton) Mrs Cheryl Gillan (Conservative - Chesham and Amersham) John Glen (Conservative - Salisbury) Mr Robert Goodwill (Conservative - Scarborough and Whitby) Michael Gove (Conservative - Surrey Heath) Richard Graham (Conservative - Gloucester) Mrs Helen Grant (Conservative - Maidstone and The Weald) James Gray (Conservative - North Wiltshire) Chris Grayling (Conservative - Epsom and Ewell) Chris Green (Conservative - Bolton West) Damian Green (Conservative - Ashford) Justine Greening (Conservative - Putney) Mr Dominic Grieve (Conservative - Beaconsfield) Andrew Griffiths (Conservative - Burton) Ben Gummer (Conservative - Ipswich) Mr Sam Gyimah (Conservative - East Surrey) Robert Halfon (Conservative - Harlow) Luke Hall (Conservative - Thornbury and Yate) Mr Philip Hammond (Conservative - Runnymede and Weybridge) Stephen Hammond (Conservative - Wimbledon) Matt Hancock (Conservative - West Suffolk) Greg Hands (Conservative - Chelsea and Fulham) Mr Mark Harper (Conservative - Forest of Dean) Richard Harrington (Conservative - Watford) Rebecca Harris (Conservative - Castle Point) Trudy Harrison (Conservative - Copeland) Simon Hart (Conservative - Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire) Sir Alan Haselhurst (Conservative - Saffron Walden) Mr John Hayes (Conservative - South Holland and The Deepings) Sir Oliver Heald (Conservative - North East Hertfordshire) James Heappey (Conservative - Wells) Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative - Daventry) Peter Heaton-Jones (Conservative - North Devon) Gordon Henderson (Conservative - Sittingbourne and Sheppey) Nick Herbert (Conservative - Arundel and South Downs) Damian Hinds (Conservative - East Hampshire) Simon Hoare (Conservative - North Dorset) Kate Hoey (Labour - Vauxhall) George Hollingbery (Conservative - Meon Valley) Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative - Thirsk and Malton) Mr Philip Hollobone (Conservative - Kettering) Adam Holloway (Conservative - Gravesham) Kelvin Hopkins (Labour - Luton North) Kris Hopkins (Conservative - Keighley) Sir Gerald Howarth (Conservative - Aldershot) John Howell (Conservative - Henley) Ben Howlett (Conservative - Bath) Nigel Huddleston (Conservative - Mid Worcestershire) Mr Jeremy Hunt (Conservative - South West Surrey) Mr Nick Hurd (Conservative - Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner) Mr Stewart Jackson (Conservative - Peterborough) Margot James (Conservative - Stourbridge) Sajid Javid (Conservative - Bromsgrove) Mr Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative - North East Hampshire) Mr Bernard Jenkin (Conservative - Harwich and North Essex) Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative - Morley and Outwood) Robert Jenrick (Conservative - Newark) Boris Johnson (Conservative - Uxbridge and South Ruislip) Dr Caroline Johnson (Conservative - Sleaford and North Hykeham) Gareth Johnson (Conservative - Dartford) Joseph Johnson (Conservative - Orpington) Andrew Jones (Conservative - Harrogate and Knaresborough) Mr David Jones (Conservative - Clwyd West) Mr Marcus Jones (Conservative - Nuneaton) Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative - Shrewsbury and Atcham) Seema Kennedy (Conservative - South Ribble) Simon Kirby (Conservative - Brighton, Kemptown) Julian Knight (Conservative - Solihull) Sir Greg Knight (Conservative - East Yorkshire) Kwasi Kwarteng (Conservative - Spelthorne) Mark Lancaster (Conservative - Milton Keynes North) Pauline Latham (Conservative - Mid Derbyshire) Andrea Leadsom (Conservative - South Northamptonshire) Dr Phillip Lee (Conservative - Bracknell) Jeremy Lefroy (Conservative - Stafford) Sir Edward Leigh (Conservative - Gainsborough) Charlotte Leslie (Conservative - Bristol North West) Sir Oliver Letwin (Conservative - West Dorset) Brandon Lewis (Conservative - Great Yarmouth) Dr Julian Lewis (Conservative - New Forest East) Mr Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative - Bridgwater and West Somerset) Mr David Lidington (Conservative - Aylesbury) Mr Peter Lilley (Conservative - Hitchin and Harpenden) Jack Lopresti (Conservative - Filton and Bradley Stoke) Mr Jonathan Lord (Conservative - Woking) Karen Lumley (Conservative - Redditch) Craig Mackinlay (Conservative - South Thanet) David Mackintosh (Conservative - Northampton South) Mrs Anne Main (Conservative - St Albans) Mr Alan Mak (Conservative - Havant) Kit Malthouse (Conservative - North West Hampshire) Scott Mann (Conservative - North Cornwall) Rob Marris (Labour - Wolverhampton South West) Mrs Theresa May (Conservative - Maidenhead) Paul Maynard (Conservative - Blackpool North and Cleveleys) Jason McCartney (Conservative - Colne Valley) Karl McCartney (Conservative - Lincoln) Sir Patrick McLoughlin (Conservative - Derbyshire Dales) Stephen McPartland (Conservative - Stevenage) Mark Menzies (Conservative - Fylde) Johnny Mercer (Conservative - Plymouth, Moor View) Huw Merriman (Conservative - Bexhill and Battle) Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative - South Basildon and East Thurrock) Mrs Maria Miller (Conservative - Basingstoke) Amanda Milling (Conservative - Cannock Chase) Nigel Mills (Conservative - Amber Valley) Anne Milton (Conservative - Guildford) Mr Andrew Mitchell (Conservative - Sutton Coldfield) Penny Mordaunt (Conservative - Portsmouth North) Nicky Morgan (Conservative - Loughborough) Anne Marie Morris (Conservative - Newton Abbot) David Morris (Conservative - Morecambe and Lunesdale) James Morris (Conservative - Halesowen and Rowley Regis) Wendy Morton (Conservative - Aldridge-Brownhills) David Mowat (Conservative - Warrington South) David Mundell (Conservative - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale) Mrs Sheryll Murray (Conservative - South East Cornwall) Dr Andrew Murrison (Conservative - South West Wiltshire) Robert Neill (Conservative - Bromley and Chislehurst) Sarah Newton (Conservative - Truro and Falmouth) Caroline Nokes (Conservative - Romsey and Southampton North) Jesse Norman (Conservative - Hereford and South Herefordshire) Mr David Nuttall (Conservative - Bury North) Dr Matthew Offord (Conservative - Hendon) Guy Opperman (Conservative - Hexham) Mr George Osborne (Conservative - Tatton) Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party - North Antrim) Neil Parish (Conservative - Tiverton and Honiton) Priti Patel (Conservative - Witham) Mr Owen Paterson (Conservative - North Shropshire) Mark Pawsey (Conservative - Rugby) Mike Penning (Conservative - Hemel Hempstead) John Penrose (Conservative - Weston-super-Mare) Andrew Percy (Conservative - Brigg and Goole) Claire Perry (Conservative - Devizes) Chris Philp (Conservative - Croydon South) Sir Eric Pickles (Conservative - Brentwood and Ongar) Christopher Pincher (Conservative - Tamworth) Dr Dan Poulter (Conservative - Central Suffolk and North Ipswich) Rebecca Pow (Conservative - Taunton Deane) Victoria Prentis (Conservative - Banbury) Mr Mark Prisk (Conservative - Hertford and Stortford) Mark Pritchard (Conservative - The Wrekin) Tom Pursglove (Conservative - Corby) Jeremy Quin (Conservative - Horsham) Will Quince (Conservative - Colchester) Dominic Raab (Conservative - Esher and Walton) John Redwood (Conservative - Wokingham) Mr Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative - North East Somerset) Mr Laurence Robertson (Conservative - Tewkesbury) Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast East) Mary Robinson (Conservative - Cheadle) Andrew Rosindell (Conservative - Romford) Amber Rudd (Conservative - Hastings and Rye) David Rutley (Conservative - Macclesfield) Antoinette Sandbach (Conservative - Eddisbury) Paul Scully (Conservative - Sutton and Cheam) Andrew Selous (Conservative - South West Bedfordshire) Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party - Strangford) Grant Shapps (Conservative - Welwyn Hatfield) Alok Sharma (Conservative - Reading West) Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative - Elmet and Rothwell) David Simpson (Democratic Unionist Party - Upper Bann) Mr Keith Simpson (Conservative - Broadland) Chris Skidmore (Conservative - Kingswood) Chloe Smith (Conservative - Norwich North) Henry Smith (Conservative - Crawley) Julian Smith (Conservative - Skipton and Ripon) Royston Smith (Conservative - Southampton, Itchen) Sir Nicholas Soames (Conservative - Mid Sussex) Amanda Solloway (Conservative - Derby North) Anna Soubry (Conservative - Broxtowe) Dame Caroline Spelman (Conservative - Meriden) Mark Spencer (Conservative - Sherwood) Andrew Stephenson (Conservative - Pendle) John Stevenson (Conservative - Carlisle) Bob Stewart (Conservative - Beckenham) Iain Stewart (Conservative - Milton Keynes South) Rory Stewart (Conservative - Penrith and The Border) Mr Gary Streeter (Conservative - South West Devon) Mel Stride (Conservative - Central Devon) Graham Stringer (Labour - Blackley and Broughton) Graham Stuart (Conservative - Beverley and Holderness) Ms Gisela Stuart (Labour - Birmingham, Edgbaston) Julian Sturdy (Conservative - York Outer) Rishi Sunak (Conservative - Richmond (Yorks)) Sir Desmond Swayne (Conservative - New Forest West) Sir Hugo Swire (Conservative - East Devon) Mr Robert Syms (Conservative - Poole) Derek Thomas (Conservative - St Ives) Maggie Throup (Conservative - Erewash) Edward Timpson (Conservative - Crewe and Nantwich) Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative - Rochester and Strood) Justin Tomlinson (Conservative - North Swindon) Michael Tomlinson (Conservative - Mid Dorset and North Poole) Craig Tracey (Conservative - North Warwickshire) David Tredinnick (Conservative - Bosworth) Mrs Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative - Berwick-upon-Tweed) Elizabeth Truss (Conservative - South West Norfolk) Tom Tugendhat (Conservative - Tonbridge and Malling) Mr Andrew Turner (Conservative - Isle of Wight) Mr Edward Vaizey (Conservative - Wantage) Mr Shailesh Vara (Conservative - North West Cambridgeshire) Martin Vickers (Conservative - Cleethorpes) Mrs Theresa Villiers (Conservative - Chipping Barnet) Mr Charles Walker (Conservative - Broxbourne) Mr Robin Walker (Conservative - Worcester) Mr Ben Wallace (Conservative - Wyre and Preston North) David Warburton (Conservative - Somerton and Frome) Matt Warman (Conservative - Boston and Skegness) Dame Angela Watkinson (Conservative - Hornchurch and Upminster) James Wharton (Conservative - Stockton South) Helen Whately (Conservative - Faversham and Mid Kent) Chris White (Conservative - Warwick and Leamington) Craig Whittaker (Conservative - Calder Valley) Mr John Whittingdale (Conservative - Maldon) Bill Wiggin (Conservative - North Herefordshire) Craig Williams (Conservative - Cardiff North) Gavin Williamson (Conservative - South Staffordshire) Mr Rob Wilson (Conservative - Reading East) Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party - East Antrim) Dr Sarah Wollaston (Conservative - Totnes) Mike Wood (Conservative - Dudley South) William Wragg (Conservative - Hazel Grove) Jeremy Wright (Conservative - Kenilworth and Southam) Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative - Stratford-on-Avon)

The 286 MPs who supported the Lords' amendment