Google's new Pixel models come with an array of new features such as built-in Google Assistant, an advanced camera, the latest version of Android operating system and larger screen. To help you get the most out of Google's newest Android phones, IBTimes UK brings you top tips and tricks.
How to adjust phone's screen to fall asleep
- Open Settings>> Display
- Now tap Night light, and now under Schedule select the timing you want for the sleep patterns
How to create backup for photos and videos
- Launch Google Photos app
- At the top left, tap the menu
- Tap Settings then select Back up & sync
How to capture 4K video
- Launch the Camera app
- At the top left, tap Menu then Settings
- Go to Video and select Back camera video resolution
- Select UHD 4K video to capture video in 4K resolution
How to check when storage is full
- Open Settings tap Storage
- Tap manage Storage and enable the Smart Storage option
How to connect with Google Duo
- Launch Google Duo then tap to start a call
- Select a contact that is using Google Duo. You might invite a contact to use it
How to create movies, GIFs and photos with some special effects
- Launch the Google Photos app, then tap Assistant in the bottom left corner
- Go to Create new and select the effect such as "Animation"
- Select the photo you want to animate. You can choose as many as 50 photos
- Tap Create in the right hand corner and your animation will start playing itself on the screen
How to customise home screen
- Tap and hold anywhere on the home screen, then tap Widgets
- Touch and hold a widget and then drag it to the home screen
- If an outline with dots appear on the sides, drag the dots to resize the widget
- Once you are done tap anywhere outside the widget
How to find photo quickly
- Open Google Photos
- Tap the search field at the top of the screen and enter name, place, activity, object to find the photo quickly
How to find flashlight
- Open Quick Settings
- Tap on the flashlight icon to switch on the torch
How to access camera fast
- Press the Power button twice from any screen to activate the camera
Keep all files in Google Drive
- Open Google Drive app and search for files
- You can also create new files and share the existing ones. You can store all files safely in Drive
Google Assistant
- Say Ok Google or touch and hold the home button to get help from Google Assistant
- To get started you may ask, "What can you do?"
How to cast your phone
- Ensure that your phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the Chromecast device. You should have the latest version of Google Home app.
- Launch Google Home app
- Select Cast screen from the menu and select it
Share your phone
- Go to Quick Settings
- Tap the user icon on the top right and select Add a Guest to start Google Guest Mode
- End Guest Mode by tapping the user icon and select Remove Guest
- Tap Remove to delete the apps and data from guest's session
Swipe for notifications
- Open Settings then Moves
- Enable the Swipe for notifications
- Now when you swipe on the fingerprint sensor to check your notifications from any screen
How to switch between photos and videos
- Swipe left in the camera to start shooting
- Swipe right to capture photo
How to take a screenshot
- Go to the screen you want to capture
- Press and hold the Power and Volume Down buttons together for a few seconds, the phone will save a screenshot
- You should see the screenshot capture at the top of the screen
Translate signs
- Install Google Translate app on your phone and open it
- In the top-left corner, select the language of the text you are looking at
- In the opposite corner, select the language you would like to see the text
- Tap the camera icon, point it at the text you want to translate
- To pause the camera and see the translated text, tap Pause in the bottom right corner
- To resume, tap Play
Try out new wallpapers
- Tap and hold anywhere on the home screen
- Tap Wallpapers, from there select a wallpaper from the available collections