The new Range Rover Velar will go up against the Porsche Macan in the mid-size luxury SUV sector when it arrives in showrooms this summer. But with such a broad price range it will also tempt aspirational buyers away from the cheaper Range Rover Evoque, and even tempt the RR Sport crowd into stepping down a rung.

And then where does the Velar sit compared to its sister, the Jaguar F-Pace? Here is the IBTimes UK complete guide to how much the Velar costs and how it compares to its nearest rivals and stablemates.

Range Rover Velar vs Jaguar F-Pace vs Porsche Macan: Entry level

The Velar range starts at £44,830 for the least powered engine, a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel unit with 180PS (178 brake horsepower). This is the only engine option for the cheapest model.

In comparison, the Jaguar F-Pace starts at £34,730 for the entry-level Prestige model and the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine with 163PS.

Meanwhile the Porsche Macan, by far the Velar's closest rival, starts at £43,553 and comes with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 255PS. The cheapest diesel Macan starts at £45,942 and has 262PS.

Range Rover Velar vs Jaguar F-Pace vs Porsche Macan: Mid-range

Next in the Velar lineup comes the S, SE and HSE models. These add £5,590, £9,530 and £16,030 respectively to the base price, while introducing air suspension, larger wheels and more technology both inside and out.

At this point it is probably easiest to put the Velar's prices into a table. Below you can see the trim level on the left, engine at the top (size, petrol/diesel, power output in PS), and prices for what trim is available with what engine.

2.0 Diesel 180PS 2.0 Diesel 240PS 2.0 Petrol 250PS Velar £44,830 - - S £50,420 £53,720 £52,120 SE - £57,660 £56,060 HSE - £64,160 £62,560

Jaguar's mid-range offerings for the F-Pace stretch across the Portfolio and R-Sport trim levels and range from £39,730 to £46,960. Over at Porsche the Macan S is £45,945 and the S Diesel is, for some reason, £3 cheaper.

Range Rover Velar vs Jaguar F-Pace vs Porsche Macan: High-end

Land Rover's R-Dynamic trim follows the same S, SE, HSE format as the regular Velar and shares the same set of engines. Prices run from £52,840 for the 2.0-litre diesel, up to £70,630 for the R-Dynamic HSE with the 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine.

For those who want high performance from the less sporty-looking model, Land Rover offers the regular HSE Velar with a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing 380PS; the price is £70,210.

Finally, and for the 2017 model year only, Land Rover is selling a limited Velar First Edition. This car, which has most of the options on the list ticked and is available in three colours (including the unique Flux Silver), costs £83,350 for the V6 diesel and £85,450 for the V6 petrol.

All that condensed into a tablet looks like this:

2.0 Diesel 180PS 2.0 Diesel 240PS 2.0 Petrol 250PS 3.0 Diesel 250PS 3.0 Petrol 380PS R-Dynamic S £52,840 £56,140 £54,540 £60,090 - R-Dynamic SE £56,780 £60,080 £58,480 £64,030 - R-Dynamic HSE - £66,580 £64,980 £70,530 £72,630 First Edition - - - £83,350 £85,450

Jaguar offers a similar pair of V6, 3.0-litre engines with the F-Pace in range-topping S trim. The diesel model costs £52,665 and the petrol, with the same 380PS as the Velar, is £53,365.

Porsche offers two performance-oriented versions of the Macan. First is the GTS, which has a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine with 365PS and a price of £55,188 (plus options). Above this is the Macan Turbo which, as you might have guessed, has a turbocharged 3.6-litre, six-cylinder engine with 406PS and costs £62,540 (plus options).