HSBC saw its profit slump by 62% in a year that the banking giant was buffeted by "significant and largely unexpected economic and political events".

Europe's largest bank posted an annual pre-tax profit of $7.1bn (£5.7bn, €6.7bn), far lower than the $18.9bn (€17.8bn, £15bn) it reported a year ago.

It attributed the fall to a string of one-off charges, including the sale of its operations in Brazil, a $3.2bn impairment of goodwill to its private banking unit in Europe and adverse fair value movements credit spread, which cost it $1.8bn.

Douglas Flint, the group's chairman, said: "2016 will be long remembered for its significant and largely unexpected economic and political events.

"These foreshadowed changes to the established geopolitical and economic relationships that have defined interactions within developed economies and between them and the rest of the world.

"The uncertainties created by such changes temporarily influenced investment activity and contributed to volatile financial market conditions."

