Two people have been arrested after a huge cannabis farm was uncovered on the grounds of Legoland in Windsor. Around 50 plants were found by workers inside a bungalow which was once used as staff accommodation.

The now-derelict cottage is outside the boundary of the theme park but is still owned by Legoland. The park said the building is not accessible to the public from inside the theme park.

Police said the cannabis plants and the equipment, including lights, may have been placed there by someone who had accessed the cottage by entering from the Crown Estate – areas of land owned by the Queen.

Thames Valley Police have said a 40-year-old man from Windsor and a 34-year-old man from Burnham, near Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of producing a class B drug. Both have been bailed pending further investigations.

A spokesperson for Legoland said: "Following routine checks, we can confirm that illegal substances were found in a derelict cottage outside of the Legoland Park boundary.

"The building in question is inaccessible to the public and appears to have been accessed via the Crown Estate. We have notified Thames Valley Police and we will continue to support their ongoing investigation."

A police spokesperson said: "Thames Valley Police officers were called at about 11.15am following reports that cannabis had been found at a property in the Legoland grounds in Windsor.

"Officers are currently at the site where cannabis plants and equipment used in the production of cannabis has been located."