A murder investigation has been launched after a woman stumbled into a GP surgery in the middle of the afternoon having been stabbed.

The victim, believed to be in her 50s, was treated by medical staff at the doctors surgery in Rowley Regis, West Midlands after she walked in injured on Monday (6 February).

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later, police said.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at the surgery on suspicion of murder and is currently helping police with their enquiries.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The surgery was closed on Tuesday, with notices on the door telling patients: "Due to a major incident occurring here yesterday we will be closed."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers were called to Rowley Healthcare on Hawes Lane, at around 3.50pm following reports that a woman had arrived at the doctors surgery with a stab wound.

"The woman, who was believed to be in her 50s, was treated by medical staff and taken to hospital but despite their best efforts it became apparent that there was nothing that could be done to save her life and she sadly died a short time later.

"The area has been cordoned off while forensic experts examine the scene."