Hurricane Irma barrelled into southwest Florida on Sunday (10 September) as it threatened to bring "catastrophic" storm surges to the coastal areas. Irma was downgraded to a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

The storm, which is uprooting trees and flooding streets, is around 15 miles east-southeast of Fort Myers, Florida and is moving north toward Sarasota and Tampa at 14 mph. According to CBS News, the nearly 400-mile-wide storm is expected to slowly make its way up Florida's west coast, reaching the heavily populated Tampa-St Petersburg area by Monday (11 September).

Water levels are rapidly rising in Naples, reaching nearly nine feet, forecasters have warned, CNN reported.

Despite Irma's peak winds dropping 20 mph to 110 mph, with higher gusts, the Category 2 hurricane is still serious and life-threatening, The Washington Post reported. The National Hurricane Center warned that coastal waters could rise 10 to 15 feet above normally dry lands in parts of southwest Florida.

"The Keys through Tampa will likely experience the worst storm surge event that area has seen in generations," Bill Read, a former Hurricane Center director, told the Post.

"I know the winds are going to be very devastating and life threatening. But I'm also very concerned about the storm surge," Florida Governor Rick Scott said on CBS' Face the Nation.

CoreLogic, a global property data firm, found that nearly 455,000 Tampa Bay homes could be damaged by storm surges, CBS reported. Rebuilding the damaged homes could cost an estimated $81bn (£61bn).

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Fernandina Beach southward around the Florida peninsula to Indian pass, the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay. The Florida Panhandle, eastern Alabama, most of Georgia and southern South Carolina are also expected to see tropical storm and hurricane conditions by Monday.

Through the storm is projected to pummel the state's Gulf Course, the entire state is in danger due to the storm's size. President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for the Sunshine State and ordered federal aid to help.

More than 3.3m customers are reported to have lost power in the state, with Florida Power & Light reporting more than 845,000 of those customers are in Miami-Dade County. The National Weather Service Miami-South Florida also reported that a tornado had been sighted at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Irma has left at least three people dead in Florida, including a sheriff's deputy, and at least 27 people dead across the Caribbean.