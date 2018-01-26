Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed he is "happy" at Old Trafford after signing a "special" contract on 25 January.

There were speculations suggesting the Portuguese tactician is unhappy with his current employers and he is looking to leave his current employers after the end of the season. His earlier contract was set to expire in 2019.

IBTimes UK had earlier rubbished these reports and on 16 January we reported that Mourinho would sign a new deal with the Red Devils. He has now committed his future to United by putting pen to paper on Thursday, which will keep him at Old Trafford at least until 2020.

Mourinho signed a new deal at his former clubs after winning the title. However, that has changed at United and the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager, claims the club's owners and board are happy with the progress the Red Devils have done on the pitch.

"I feel happy. I don't sign contracts if I'm not happy. I'm really happy with the trust, the empathy [at the club]... it's a special contract for me because I'm used to signing new contracts after big achievements.

"Of course I'm happy to do that, but it feels like the trust, the empathy and the belief in my work is a consequence of that big achievement. I did a new contract with Chelsea after being champions, at Inter after winning a scudetto, in Real Madrid after winning La Liga. In here it's a consequence of my work.

"We believe in each other, we are happy with each other, I think I am doing the things that the owners and the board feel are the right things to do for the future of the football club."

Mourinho also confirmed that United have shown him their ambition to take the club forward in the right direction, hinting that he has the backing in the transfer market.

"They are showing me their ambition, their commitment and their desire to go in the right direction. On top of that, my relationship with the players is really good so I'm really happy to sign the contract and to focus on the club I'm really happy to work at," he explained.