A Swedish teenager has revealed how she was allegedly molested and physically attacked at a night club after she resisted being groped.

Sophie Johansson said that the incident happened on Saturday, 27 January, when she was at Babel nightclub in Malmo, Sweden, dancing with her friend. She said that she suddenly felt a hand on her bottom. "I turned around and then I felt his hand on my bottom and between my legs," the 19-year-old told Aftonbladet.

Johansson claimed that when she resisted and hit the accused in an attempt to stop him, he punched her back. The man, described as 5ft 10in in his mid-20s with dark hair, also smashed a bottle on her head when she tried to leave the club with her friend.

Speaking about the alleged incident, Johansson told the newspaper: "I thought it was liquid from the bottle [on my face], but then my friend said there was blood pouring down. I was in shock."

Local media reports stated that the girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she underwent treatment for several severe cuts on her head, some of which required stitches. A police complaint was also registered against the unidentified man for causing actual bodily harm and aggravated assault.

But the case was closed days after the alleged incident due to lack of evidence to help identify the assailant. Now Malmo Police are awaiting witnesses to come forward to help in solving the case. "We hope that someone has seen something, seen the incident. If so, we will open up the investigation again," Nils Norling, Malmo Police spokesperson told Aftonbladet.

This not the first time Babel nightclub is in news. In November, the club made headlines after being rocked by powerful explosion. The attack did not injure anyone as the club was closed at the time.

People who witnessed the attack had reportedly seen a man driving away on a moped from the area just after the incident.