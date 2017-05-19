India have retained their position as the best team in Test cricket following the International Cricket Council's (ICC) annual update released on Thursday (18 May).

India, who recently ended their Test season by winning the Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia in a 2-1 series win, gained one point to take their tally to 123 points.

South Africa, number one in the One Day International (ODI) cricket rankings, closed the gap on India to six points as they gained seven points to take their tally to 117 points.

While the top two gained points, Australia, England and Pakistan all lost ground. Australia are still holding on to third place despite losing eight points with a total of 100.

South Africa's 2-1 loss to Australia while Australia's 5-0 win over England in the 2013/2014 season were dropped for calculation purposes, resulting in the two nations' differing results in the update.

The Three Lions, who conceded two points, are now just one point behind their Ashes rivals at 99 points while Pakistan dropped behind New Zealand in sixth place as they lost four points to take their tally to 93 points.

The rest of the update saw seventh place Sri Lanka gaining one point, eighth place West Indies earning five and ninth place Bangladesh up by three.

Meanwhile, 10th place Zimbabwe are languishing at the bottom after losing five points with their current tally at zero.

The full rankings are given below: