A hospital in Iceland delivered a record number of babies over the weekend of 25-26 March, exactly nine months after the nation's victory against England during Euro 2016.

The Icelandic football team delighted fans last summer after defeating England in the tournament's first knockout round and making it all the way to the quarter-finals before losing to host country France. Goals by Ragnar Sigurdsson and Kolbeinn Sigborsson saw the underdogs pull ahead to claim a shock victory over Roy Hodgson's Three Lions.

Iceland's greatest sporting achievement appears to have sparked a baby boom and created a new generation of fans.

Anaesthesiologist Asgeir Petur Thorvaldsson wrote on Twitter that an unprecedented number of pain relief epidurals were administered at the Landspitali University Hospital in Reykjavik over the weekend, coinciding with the nine-month anniversary of Iceland's 2-1 victory over England.

To some the announcement will come as no surprise. Quite a few people predicted a baby boom on social media after the country's stunning performance on 27 June: