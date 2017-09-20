Two medical staffers at a military hospital in Florida have been removed from the patient care unit after disturbing photos showing them mishandling newborns went viral on Monday (18 September).

One picture that was put on Snapchat shows someone make a middle finger gesture at an infant. Another video showed a female staffer holding a baby and moving its arms to rap music in the background. The photos were captioned, "How I currently feel about these mini Satans."

Earlier reports stated that the viral photos were allegedly taken by a nurse who was employed at the Naval Hospital Jacksonville. Capt Brenda Malone, spokeswoman for the US Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery told Washington Post that the employees are corpsmen or medical officers for the Navy and not nurses.

Naval Hospital Jacksonville on their Facebook page said, "We have identified the staff members involved. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice."

The hospital also said that the parents of the newborns' have been notified of the incident.

The hospital in a statement to Action News Jax website on Tuesday evening said that an investigation is underway.

"We are aware of the inappropriate video and photos and can confirm they are hospital corpsmen, not nurses, but we are unable to confirm their names or tenure in light of the ongoing investigation. The individuals have been removed from patient care, meaning they will not be providing direct patient care. We are also contacting patients to address any questions or concerns they may have. This type of behavior is incompatible with the Navy's core values of honor, courage and commitment, as well as medical ethics. It also does not reflect the commitment Navy Medicine has to provide the best care our nation can offer to those who serve as well as their families. An investigation is underway. Once the investigation is complete, appropriate actions will be taken."