Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets in the final over to deny England a win as India levelled the T20 series at 1-1. The hosts secured a five-run victory after Bumrah dismissed Joe Root and Jos Buttler, although England will feel aggrieved after the former appeared to be incorrectly given lbw.

England needed just seven runs off the final over in Nagpur to take the win but the series will now be decided in the final match in Bangalore on Wednesday 1 February.

India finished their innings 144-9 with opener KL Rahul hitting 71 off 47 balls with captain Virat Kohli departing for just 21 after he was caught out by Chris Jordan's slow delivery with Liam Dawson making the catch.

A googly from Adil Rashid dismissed Suresh Raina for 24 with Yuvraj Singh (4) departing shortly after he was caught lbw by Moeen Ali. Rahul managed to survive the onslaught, reaching his half century from 32 balls until Jordan finally got his man with Ben Stokes collecting in the deep.

Tymal Mills contributed to an excellent bowling performance, with his slow ball dismissing Manish Pandey for 30 in the penultimate over. Jordan wrapped up his impressive afternoon with the ball on the final over with Hardik Pandya (2), Amit Mishra (0) and MS Dhoni (5) all departing to leave England with a seemingly attainable target of 145.

While both Sam Billings (12) and Jason Roy (10) departed early on consecutive balls, Ben Stokes' 38 looked to have put the tourists on course to reach that target, even when he departed for 38 after Ashish Nehra trapped him leg.

It left England needing 28 from 19 balls but Bumrah was letting nothing slide with Root and Buttler sneaking just three runs from the 18th.

As the contest lurched into the penultimate over, Buttler hit a four and a six on the last three deliveries from Nehra to put his side within touching distance, until disaster struck when Root (38) was judged to have been caught lbw on the first ball of the final over, despite an inside edge.

Bumrah's superb delivery ensured England squeezed just one run out of the next five balls and when Buttler (15) was bowled out, it left Moeen Ali needing to strike a six off the final ball to rescue the win. It didn't come, sparking the Indian celebrations with Wednesday's third match now a winner-takes-all decider.