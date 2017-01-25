India is all set to showcase its military might on 26 January, Thursday, as the country celebrates its 68th Republic Day in the capital city of New Delhi. Along with the armed forces, the nation's rich culture and other scientific and technological achievements will also be on display.

Click here to watch the 68th Republic Day parade live online on the network's official YouTube channel on Thursday at 9am IST (3.30am GMT/10.30pm EST).

Viewers can also watch the President of India Pranab Mukherjee's "Address to the Nation" online by clicking here on 25 January at 7pm IST (1.30am GMT).

The capital city of the country will become the epicenter of all celebrations. Like every year enthusiastic participants are expected to take part in the procession, which takes place along the ceremonial boulevard of Rajpath in New Delhi. The annual parade will be broadcast live on DD National in India.

Traditionally, the Republic Day celebrations that mark the day the Indian Constitution came into force include a showcasing of India's cultural diversity. Along with that there are a series of tableaux representing accomplishments in the fields of science, technology, arts and the military's mettle in the parade.

India has famously hosted world leaders like US President Barack Obama, French President François Hollande among others during the 26 January festivities. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the chief guest for the occasion.

While the Indian armed forces display the military might of the nation with aerial acts, marine commandos, and marches and bands, a contingent of United Arab Emirates soldiers will also join the Republic Day parade this year.

"We got an invitation from the Indian Army some three weeks back and since then we have been busy in getting ready for the parade. We have a nice mix of soldiers from the army, navy and the air force," Brigadier Obaid Al Zahumi, who will be leading the UAE contingent, said about the preparations for the big day.

Ahead of the actual parade on Thursday, a full dress rehearsal was underway in Delhi as preparations for the Republic Day continues in full swing.