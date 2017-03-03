India take on Australia in the second of the four-match Test series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday (4 March).

Where to watch live

Match starts at 4am GMT. Live coverage of the game is available on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK.

Overview

India's 19-match winning streak came to an end as they were brought down to earth with a humiliating 333-run loss in the opening match. To add insult to injury, it was on a pitch that was turning from the very first over on the first day, something that should have suited the number one ranked Test team.

But it was the Australians, who adapted their game better than the Indians, as they got it wrong in all departments to succumb in three days. The Virat Kohli-led team managed just 212 runs in two innings, the lowest at home by an Indian side. The bowlers also missed the mark in both the innings, and were not helped by poor fielding.

The Australians, on the other hand, showed tremendous skill to adapt to the turning pitch, especially skipper Steven Smith, who led from the front with a well-struck 100 to put the game beyond India. Unheralded spinner Steve O'Keefe was the star of the show after he finished with match figures of 12 for 70, which included the prize wicket of Kohli in the second innings.

India will have their task cut out in the second Test and will be under pressure to level the series. They do not have the best record against Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium – won one and lost two in the three matches played at the ground.

Kohli could look to change the setup of the playing XI and bring in an extra batsman after seeing the middle order collapse in the previous game. Karun Nair – India's second triple centurion – is available and could be brought in at the expense of spinner Jayanth Yadav.

Australia have announced an unchanged lineup with Mitchell Marsh holding his place despite his bowling abilities being unused in the opening test. The Chinnaswamy Stadium has traditionally been kind to the pace bowlers, and he could be an added weapon to back up Mitchell Starc and Josh Halzelwood.

Prediction

India to win

Betting odds (Betfair)

India to win: 1

Australia to win: 3

Draw: 19/10

Team news

India

Possible XI: KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Australia

Possible XI: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.