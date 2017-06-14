India will take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Thursday, 15 June.

Despite the defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka, two comfortable victories over Pakistan and South Africa meant Virat Kohli's side finished on top of Group B. India defeated England in the last edition's final to win the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, made it to the last four after finishing behind England in Group A. A victory over New Zealand in the last group stage fixture allowed them to achieve this feat.

The two-time world champions have an opportunity to win the tournament for the second time in a row. However, to achieve that feat, they need to overcome their neighbours in the semi-final.

India and Bangladesh have faced each other regularly in ICC events. Barring the disappointing defeat in the 2007 World Cup, India have won all the encounters against the Tigers.

Mashrafe Mortaza's side have shown time and time again that Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly. India, who have a very balanced side, will be hoping that their experience will help them reach the final.

Bangladesh are the least favourite of the four semi-finalists to make it to the final and also go on to win the tournament. However, considering their recent record in ODIs, one cannot label them as the dark horse in the Champions Trophy.

England and Pakistan are facing each other in the first semi-final on Wednesday. The winner of this clash will face either India or Bangladesh in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy on 18 June.

Prediction

India to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

India to win: 1/4

Bangladesh to win: 7/2

Team News

India

Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Bangladesh

Possible XI: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahaman, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 10:30am GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 broadcasting TV channels: